Our Staff Reporter

Irrigation Dept Multan recovers over Rs8m through E-Abiyana billing

MULTAN – The Irrigation Department Multan zone has recovered over Rs 8.7 million water charges (Abiyana) through newly introduced E-Abiyana billing system during Kharif season 2021.

According to the official sources, 363 out of 1,348 villages of Multan zone were included in E-Abiyana billing system and bills of over Rs 55.4 million Abiyana have been disbursed to 48,553 growers of 229 villages so far.

There were five canal divisions including Multan canal, Shujabad, Trimmu, Islam head works and Lodhran canal division across Irrigation Multan zone. Over Rs 1.9 million Abiyana was recovered so far as over Rs 3.4 million Abiyana issued to 2648 growers of 39 villages in Multan division. Likewise, Rs4 lakh recovered against over Rs 8.2 million Abiyana p issued to 7334 growers of 63 villages of Shujabad canal division. Over Rs 2.1 million water rates recovered in Trimmu Headworks, Over Rs 4.2 million water charges were recovered from Lodhran canal division while no recovery reported in Islam Headworks.

| 363 out of 1,348 villages of Multan zone included in E-Abiyana billing system

The last date for payment of water charges was June 30 and recovery would be made with 10 percent fine after deadline period.  The E-Abiyana billing to perennial canal areas would be made twice in a year while non-perennial canal areas would get one bill in a year, the sources added.

The per acre water charges were Rs 8500 for fish farm, Rs 501 for orchard and Rs 251 for other land area. The Abiyana bills could be paid through mobile easy paisa, jazz cash and through banks. The Abiyana recovery from rest of area which could not be computerized so far was being made through manual system, the sources concluded.

 

