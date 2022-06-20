APP

KP govt to regularise services of 58,000 teachers: Minister

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali on Sunday said that the provincial government would regularise the services of 58,000 teachers to increase literacy ratio in the women segment of the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Government Girls’ Primary School at village Abuha, district Swat. He said that construction and revamping project of Abuha Primary School has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs18 million.

Dr Amjad said that the government has taken practical steps to provide best educational facilities to the people and said that Rs227 billion have been allocated for elementary and secondary education in the budget of fiscal year 2022-23. He said the KP budget has been increased by Rs47 billion as compared to last year.

He urged people to educate their children, especially girls, as they are the future of the nation.

 

