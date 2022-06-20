Maryam castigates Imran for protesting against inflation caused by him

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz castigated Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for protesting against inflation which occurred as the result of his (Imran’s) own flawed policies. In a tweet, she said indeed, ‘Fitna Khan’ had given protest call against inflation – for which he himself was responsible indeed. She said the country was right now facing very serious challenges – mostly created by Imran Khan, who used to said that he did not come to power for fixing rates of potato and onions. There was no greater hypocrisy as Imran Khan has suddenly become concerned with inflation caused by himself.