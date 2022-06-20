Miftah hopeful of revival of IMF programme within day or two

Federal Finance Minister Mifath Ismail on Monday said that he is hopeful that the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme would be revived within a day or two.

Talking to the media, the Finance Minister said that the IMF has no objection over the government’s step to increase in salaries of employees and give income tax exemption on 1.2 million income, adding that IMF programme would revived within a day or two.

Miftah Ismail further assured that the income rebate of 1.2 million will be maintained and the government will give relief to the poor and will implement more tax on the rich people.