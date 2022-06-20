Minor girl among 3 dead in rain-related incidents in Layyah

LAYYAH – Three people including a minor girl died and seven others injured in the rain-related incidents in Layyah. In Karor area of Gaman Shah, two people died and two others got injured when the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rain. In another incident of roof collapse caused by torrential rain in Kot Sultan, Hafizabad, a two-year-old girl Sughra died while five others got hurt. According to rescue officials, the injured persons were shifted to the hospital.