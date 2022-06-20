MPCL holds event to designate ambassador for project on inclusive education

ISLAMABAD – Mari Petroleum Company Ltd organized an event to designate an Ambassador for its CSR project of Inclusive Education – “Noor e Sehar School” established and run by MPCL through “Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP)” in Tehsil Daharki, District Ghotki, Sindh.

The event was held on 17 June 2022 at MPCL’s Head Office, in Islamabad. The event was attended by MPCL Leadership and senior management. The event was attended by many officials from British Council, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, AAR Japan, Planning Commission, National Training Centre for Special Persons (NTCSP), Christan Blindon Mission (CBM), media personnel.

The event started with a tribute given by MPCL management to Lieutenant General Ishfaq Nadeem (Late), the man behind the idea of establishing a school for children suffering from multiple disabilities.

MPCL CSR Team Lead Ms. Huma Zafar shared MPCL’s concept of sustainability and its values which emphasize on running core business while taking care of all stakeholders’ expectations to achieve sustainable development, inclusivity and environmental sustainability. It was highlighted that MPCL has aligned all social investments and interventions with UN SDGs 2030 and will establish partnerships with social enterprises sharing the common values.

In line with Paris Agreement for climate change, MPCL shall endeavor to make green investments in the areas of its working interests, and MPCL is the only oil and gas company which has made significant investment in the field of inclusive education for disabled children by establishing “Noor e Sehar” a state of the art school for children with disabilities.

Afterwards, MPCL’s Director CSR Brigadier Asad Raza (Retired) comprehensively briefed the audience about company’s CSR commitments, investments and social impact it is creating on the society.

He highlighted the fact that in line with its goal of community development, MPCL has contributed more than PKR 8.5 billion towards its CSR program. He shed light on various high impact CSR initiatives the company has undertaken and MPCL’s commitment to continue to do so in all of its areas of operation.

Mr. Atif Sheikh, STEP’s Executive Director shared his life experiences and challenges as a person with disability. He expressed his gratitude to MPCL’s leadership in supporting STEP for establishing “Noor e Sehar,” a school for children with disability at Daharki. The event continued with the signing certificate of collaboration between STEP and MPCL by MD MPCL and Executive Director STEP, to designate Miss Abia Akram as MPCL’s first CSR Ambassador for Inclusive Education.