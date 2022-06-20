News Desk

NDMA alerts concerned authorities amid torrential rains forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to all concerned departments to remain alert and vigilant during the upcoming series of heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a series of torrential rains with winds and thundershowers will begin in the upper and central parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

Due to this series of heavy rains, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may witness landslides, and there is also a risk of flooding in streams, rivers and low-lying areas.

In view of this situation, the NDMA has directed all concerned federal and provincial ministries, their subordinate agencies, including Press Information Department and all Disaster Management Authorities to deal with any emergency situation.

The authority also urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergency to the emergency services.

