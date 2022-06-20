NDMA directs departments to mobilise resources

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday directed all provincial departments and quarters concerned to mobilise adequate resources and create public awareness amid new forecast of a series of torrential rains to be started in the country from June 20 to June 22, 2022. The NDMA issues instructions to the concerned agencies to remain alert, said a news release.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a series of torrential rains with winds and thundershowers would begin in the upper and central parts of the country from Monday, it said. Due to this series of heavy rains, the risk of landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in addition to floods in most parts of the country, and low-lying areas was prevailing, it said. In view of this situation, the NDMA has directed all concerned Federal, Provincial Ministries, their attached departments including Press Information Department, Gilgit-Baltistan, State and District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure measures to deal with any emergency situation.

The authority issued instructions to take timely and precautionary measures to ensure that any possible loss of life and property was avoided, it said.

The NDMA also instructed the provincial and district disaster management authorities to liaise with all concerned agencies to ensure pre-availability of de-watering pumps for removing stagnant rainwater, emergency machinery and staff in low lying areas to prevent flooding in residential areas due to inclement weather.

It further directed to ensure timely steps to be taken to deal with choked drains and block roads.

It also directed the local rescue services and departments to run large-scale awareness campaigns to alert residents of flood-prone areas, especially those traveling to tourist destinations, to avoid unnecessary movement.

In addition, people living in low-lying areas should remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergent situation to the emergency services.

The NDMA added that the law enforcement agencies, including motorways and traffic police to keep the tourists traveling to northern areas and travelers informed of the expected rainfall and the latest road conditions.