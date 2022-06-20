News Desk

New NAB law will protect white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while declaring June 20 a  black day  said that the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022 will protect white collar criminals from accountability.

In a series of Tweets on Monday, the former prime minister highlighted that Rs1,100 billion of the Rs1,200 billion that was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would now be out of its jurisdiction.

“Entire economy and political system of Pakistan was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO. PMLN s Dastgir confirmed this,” said Khan.

“Today, with this one amended NAB law we are heading towards destruction by removing white collar criminals from accountability,” he wrote.

The PTI chairman further noted that at a time when Pakistan s economy had stabilised and was moving towards sustainable growth of 6%, the conspirators chose to destabilise Pakistan by sending the economy into a tailspin and dropping a price bomb on people — “just to give these criminals NRO”.

“Our Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had said societies are destroyed when the poor are jailed while the rich are not held accountable. Today, with this amended NAB law, we are heading towards destruction by removing white-collar criminals from accountability,” he added.

