Our Staff Reporter

Newborn baby’s head cut off in mother’s womb during surgery at pvt hospital

Tharparkar – The staff of a hospital cut off a new born baby’s head in the mother womb and left it inside her in a surgery conducted on Sunday at a private hospital in Tharparkar district of Sindh. The incident took place in Chachro tehsil of Tharparkar in a private hospital, said the district health officer. According to Sindh Health Department officials, the hospital staff cut off the baby’s head in the mother’s womb and left it inside her.
The officials said that the woman was then taken to the Civil Hospital in Mithi where there were no facilities to treat her. Later, she shifted to to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad where the rest of the body of the newborn was taken out of the mother’s womb which saved her life.
Director-General of Health Sindh Dr Juman has ordered an inquiry into the incident and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in the negligence.
Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh on Sunday said that Railways Link project would be started soon to transport Thar’s coal to other power plants across the country. He said that a meeting had held with the Chairman of the Pakistan Railways Board and Railways senior officers in this regard in Islamabad. He said that a 105 kilometres long Railways track would be laid from Thar Coal field to Chhor.
Imtiaz Shaikh said that the coal of Thar could be transported across the country by laying a track and a handsome amount of imported coal could be saved.
He said that the Railways link project would be completed within 14 months.

 

