Our Staff Reporter

Number of rail passengers increasing

Lahore – The number of rail passengers has increased as travel by bus or private transport is becoming dearer due to hike in fuel prices.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said here on Sunday that despite a slight rise in railway fares, there was no comparison between the rail fares and buses or any other road transport.

Pakistan Railways had to increase fares by 10 per cent of some trains but overall travel by train was economical and comfortable. On the other side, fares of buses had been doubled during the last one month owing to increase in petroleum prices across the country.

Sardar Nasir, a rail passenger, said that travelling with family by a bus was expensive so he decided to travel by train to Rawalpindi.

Salma, another passenger who was going to Bahawalpur along with her family by Allama Iqbal Express, said that the fares for Bahawalpur by bus were almost doubled comparatively so she decided to go by train.

Shoaib, a booking clerk at the railway station, confirmed that the sale of rail tickets had been increased after the rise in fuel prices.

 

 

