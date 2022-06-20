OGDCL block at govt girls high school inaugurated

ISLAMABAD- OGDCL under its CSR programme is proactively playing its role in providing good health, quality education, clean water, infrastructure, renewable energy, clean environment and healthy sports activities to the communities residing around its operational areas so that they enjoy peace and prosperity. OGDCL Executive Director (Services), Zia Salahuddin inaugurated the OGDCL block at Government Girls High School, Mulhal Mughlan Tehsil and District Chakwal the other day. The community, the school staff, children and the district education officials were very appreciative of the role played by the OGDCL in uplifting this facility. Zia assured the stakeholders regarding OGDCL’s unwavering resolve for improving lives of the communities residing close to its operational areas. Speaking at the ceremony, Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director (Services), OGDCL, highly appreciated the school management, local government and expressed his pleasure upon completion of the project well in time. He also expressed his trust that with this construction along with the enthusiasm and devotion of teachers and the interest of competent authorities, the teaching and learning activities at this school will gain more proud achievements in the future. Zia further informed the audience that the project cost for this intervention was PKR.5.13 million and this construction has contributed to perfecting the facilities for Government Girls High school. OGDCL hopes that by completing this project the number of students will be facilitated.