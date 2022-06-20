Only early polls to avoid political crisis: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran has said that the country’s economic and political situation will deteriorate further if early elections are not conducted in the country claiming the present rulers are whitewashing what was achieved during his government on economic front.

Addressing his party supporters protesting against inflation in major cities, via video link, the former prime minister said that he fears that Pakistan’s economy is in ‘danger’.

The PTI chairman warned that the country would head to anarchy if free and fair elections are not held.

The PTI workers and supporters on Sunday took to the streets in various cities across the country to protest against rising inflation on the call of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman said that people protest for the betterment of their country. He added that democracy gives citizens the right to raise their voice against injustice.

“I told you to come out today for your betterment. Because I fear that the petrol prices that have risen today will not stop here,” the former prime minister told his supporters.

The PTI chairman said that he expects to see inflation to rise further, warning that the people who will be affected by it will be the lower class, salaried class and especially the farmers. “Today every Pakistani wants to ask what has happened in the country after no-confidence motion,” said Imran Khan. He added that the coalition government claims that he had left behind “landmines”.

“They are in the IMF Programme since two months and we were in it since 2.5 months. Did we not have pressure to raise prices? Did we not negotiate with IMF constantly?” asked the PTI chairman.

The PTI chairman said that when the IMF asked his government to raise prices they decreased them as they knew the impact it would have on the people.

“We did it by taking money from here and there. We were in IMF programmes as well but cared about our people,” said Imran.

| PTI chief claims incumbent rulers wanted to take ‘NRO 2’ | PTI workers, supporters stage protests against inflation in various cities on Imran’s call

The PTI chairman said that the coalition government claims that they got a bad Pakistan but in reality it was not true. Instead, he claimed, that it was the PML-N government from 2013-2018 that left a “real landmine” in the form of a ballooning current account deficit.

Imran claimed that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had asked for ‘relief’ from the American envoy stationed in Islamabad.

Repeating his claim of an American conspiracy to topple his government, the PTI chairman said that ‘neutrals’ were told about it and warned that the country will be ruined if the PTI is removed from power and the incoming government will not be able to save it.

Khan added that the ‘neutrals’ were warned about all this when there was time to defeat the conspiracy.

The PTI chairman then said that when the no-confidence motion took place the dollar was at Rs 178 and today it has reached Rs 208. He added that he believes the country is at the same stage where Sri Lanka is at.

“Miftah Ismail asked American envoy to get relief. Nothing is free everything has a price, US will take our real freedom as a price,” warned Imran Khan. He also advised the finance minister and prime minister that the Americans have a price for everything.

The former prime minister also claimed that the incumbent rulers wanted to take an “NRO 2” and they took it.

“If these rulers are imposed on the country for long then they will bury the institutions. The whole nation has to fight together,” said Khan.

The PTI chairman said that to counter rising oil prices his government had planned to buy oil from Russia so the pressure is not transferred to the people. He also wondered why the incumbent government was unwilling to talk about taking oil from Russia.

The PTI held protests at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Qauideen, Lahore’s Liberty chowk, Faisalabad’s Ghanta Ghar chowk, Rawalpindi’s Commercial Market, Multan’s Sahah Abdullah chowk and Peshawar’s Hasht Nagari Gate. The demonstrations were also held in other cities of the country.

In Karachi, the protest was staged at Shahrah-e-Quaideen. A large number of police officials were deployed on the road leading from Sharea Faisal to Shahrah-e-Quaideen in light of the protest.

Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other members of the PTI’s local leadership led the protest.

In Peshawar, the protest was staged in front of the main Hashtnagri Gate as party workers chanted slogans against the government. A screen was also set up to watch Imran’s speech. A protest was also staged in Islamabad.