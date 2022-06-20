PA treasury awaits Opp on second day of budget debate

LAHORE – The treasury members of Punjab Assembly (PA) kept waiting on Sunday for the opposition at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on the second day of the budget debate, but they had to fulfil the formality by themselves as none of the opposition members turned up.

Panel of Chairpersons member from the PML-N, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, once again invited the opposition to take part in the debate and give suggestions to make improvements in the budgetary proposals. In response to Sindhu’s call, opposition leader Sibtain Khan, in a statement said, the treasury members should come to the assembly chambers to attend the session called by the PA speaker.

On Saturday, the Panel of Chairpersons had claimed that the opposition leader had been contacted, and he might come in a while to initiate the budget debate. He had also adjourned the sitting for 15 minutes to enable Sibtain Khan to come to Aiwan-e-Iqbal, but he did not come as expected.

None of the assembly officials, called by the Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari on Saturday to report to the Law secretary at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, responded to his letter. Khalil Tahir Sindhu on Sunday also called the concerned assembly staff to attend the session, but none of them responded to his telephonic call. Sunday’s assembly sitting started two hours and six minutes behind the schedule to resume debate on the annual budget. Treasury members including Iqbal Gujjar, Mian Naseer, Ch Arshad, Mumtaz Ali Chohan, Bushra Ajnum, Pir Ashraf Rasool and Taufiq Butt took part in the debate.

Besides praising the government for presenting a pro-poor budget, the treasury members in their speeches highlighted problems of the people in their respective constituencies. They also demanded the government to spend more on the health, education and agriculture sectors besides the infrastructure development in their constituencies.

The assembly session also passed a resolution, condemning attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul and demanded of the Afghan government to ensure safety of the Sikh community. Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has rescheduled the Assembly sitting which was to be held on Monday (today). It will now be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 2pm. Ch Parvez Elahi is chairing a parallel session at the assembly chambers, called by him on the requisition of the opposition members.