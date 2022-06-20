Pak-Eng T20I series likely start from September 15

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have formed a special committee to work out the details of the England cricket team s impending visit of Pakistan.

Throughout the series, both boards will work to address a variety of matters, including the tour itinerary and security preparations. The tour is planned to begin on September 15th, according to the schedule.

England will play Pakistan in a seven-match T20I series; five T20Is were originally planned, but former ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced the addition of two extra T20Is to compensate for the cancellation of Pakistan s tour last year.

After the end of the ICC T20 World Cup, England will go to Pakistan for a three-match Test series later this year.