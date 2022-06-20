Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on humanitarian basis

KARACHI – Pakistan on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen detained in the Malir Jail in Karachi. The fishers are being transferred to Wagha border Lahore to be handed over to India.

There are still over 500 Indian prisoners in the Malir jail in Karachi. According to details, Pakistan has released 20 Indian national fishers and handed them over to India. There were four Muslims among the 20 fishers released. The fishers will be handed over to Indian officials at the Wagha border in Lahore. Pakistan has a higher rate of freeing Indian prisoners than the Indian rate of freeing Pakistan prisoners.

Earlier in April 2019, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners as the nuclear-armed neighbour scaled back from a confrontation that prompted world powers to urge restraint. In August 2018, Pakistan released 30 Indian prisoners including 27 fishermen as a humanitarian gesture to mark Independence Day on 14 August 2018. While in April 2018, Pakistan released 60 Indian prisoners as a goodwill gesture.

Khuhro accuses Imran of being agent of RAW, Israel

President, Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Saturday that protesting was the democratic right of Imran Khan and PTI, but the government would not allow bloody protests in the name of peaceful protests.

He accused Khan of being the agent of RAW and Israel, adding Israel used to do the stories that Imran Khan was doing now. He expressed these views during a press conference at the Larkana Press Club today.

Khuhro said that the FATF team would visit Pakistan and after finalizing the implementation of all aspects of the Action Plan, they would make a final announcement about excluding Pakistan from the grey list. He said that the international community had expressed its confidence in Pakistan to implement almost all the points made by Pakistan in light of the FATF action plan.

The PPP senator said that according to Rao Anwar, if Rehman Malik had asked about the inclusion of Pervez Musharraf in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case, Rehman Malik was not a government official or minister at that time, how would he issue such an order? He said that the place of martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto was cleared on October 18 and December 27 so that Pervaiz Musharraf could not be declared responsible. Why not take the name of Pervez Musharraf in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case?, he questioned. He said Muasharraf continued to save Baitullah Mahsud and even claimed that Osama Bin Laden was dead when he was alive. Khuhro said he was responsible for most of the matters, including the assassination of Benazir Bhutto murder case, treason with the constitution.

He said that Imran Khan owns non-democratic thinking. He said that due to Imran Khan’s government, Pakistan’s relations with the world were in tension and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited various countries to improve those ties.

and now Pakistan had been able to improve relations with the world.

He said that because of Imran Khan government’s strict agreement with the IMF, Pakistan was facing an economic crisis and high prices today, while the government was forced to fulfill their strict conditions to get IMF installment.

He said the government had taken a tough decision to increase the prices, but in spite of those tough decisions, there were more than 80 million families for the Benazir Income Support Program who were being given Rs2000 per month.

He said that on the occasion of the 69th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on June 21, big gathering would be held at Municipal Stadium, Larkana, which would also be addressed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.