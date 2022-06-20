News Desk

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind thundershower expected in Punjab, KP, GB

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

However, heavy fall and hailstorm may also occur at isolated places in the evening/night during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree twelve and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather and intermittent rain-thundershower are expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh and Baramulla while partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is likely to prevail in Jammu.

 

