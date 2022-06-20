Our Staff Reporter

Parvez Elahi terms Punjab govt act illegal

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that the Punjab government had committed an illegal act after summoning a parallel session during the ongoing session of the assembly.
During his meeting with former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, he said that only the speaker had the authority to prorogue a session which was summoned by him. “No one has the authority to prorogue the session summoned by the speaker.”
He lamented that those who raised slogans of ‘vote ko izzat do’ have hurt the supremacy of the Punjab Assembly as they tried to make it subservient to the orders of the governor Punjab. “There is no legal and constitutional standing for summoning the Punjab Assembly at any other place and forcing the secretariat staff to attend it,” he added. The PML-Q leader said that the deputy speaker had no right to summon the session of the Punjab Assembly as the secretary has the authority under rules to release orders about calling and proroguing the house.
Speaking on the matter, Cheema said that the assembly had also nullified the orders from the governor to restrict powers of the speaker. “The assembly has passed a resolution to nullify the ordinance,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

Business

Strategy evolved to modernise agriculture sector to achieve higher growth

Business

NBF sector posts 32pc growth in FY21

Business

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

1 of 1,319

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More