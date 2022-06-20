Pervez Musharraf: ‘Required medicine, treatment facilities unavailable in Pakistan’

The family of former military ruler, General Retired Pervez Musharraf has hinted at preferring to stay in Dubai as the required medical facilities were unavailable in Pakistan.

In a message on Twitter, Pervez Musharraf’s family thanked official and unofficial channels for offering to facilitate his return to Pakistan. The statement read that before Musharraf’s return, the family will have to mull over medical, legal and security challenges.

The family said, “An uninterrupted supply and administration of experimental drug Daratumumab needed alongside associated treatment of Amyloidosis that are currently not available in Pakistan.”

It is important to mention here that Musharraf is under treatment in Dubai for four years.

Message from Family pic.twitter.com/TDFYUypJcH — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 19, 2022

Prior to the message, his family agreed to shift him to Pakistan and announced to take the final decision on the former president’s return to Pakistan after getting instructions of doctors.

A few days earlier, Musharraf’s family clarified that he was not on ventilator but has been hospitalised for the last three weeks. The family issued a clarification after the false reports of his demise started circulating on social media.

In a Twitter message, the family said, “[He is] going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”