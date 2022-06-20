PFA sensitises people to control food adulteration

Lahore – Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sensitised the general public about their role in controlling the food adulteration as well as adopting nutritious diet so as to live a healthy life.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating the PFA stall at Pakistan Agri Expo 2022 here on Sunday.

He also took a round of various desks at the stall to review the arrangements. Teams of different PFA wings including operations, technical, resources and licensing and public relations were present on the occasion.

Farmers and people from different walks of life thronged the PFA stall at the expo, where the PFA teams briefed them about the Punjab Food Authority initiatives. People expressed interest in the nutrition counselling and appreciated the efforts of PFA.

Milk and spice checking kits made by PFA Research and Development Wing were also displayed there.

The PFA technical wing’s team briefed the visitors about food testing, medical screening, PFA training school, product registration and labeling.

The PFA director general said that the mission of Punjab Food Authority was to provide safe food and make the people aware of the nutritious food for a better life. “PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of the authority under the “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab” mission of Punjab government .

He appealed to the people to report any suspicious activities regarding food adulteration and lodge their complaints on PFA Facebook page or its toll-free number 0800-80500.

AC DISCARDS 4,800 LITRES SUBSTANDARD MILK

Assistant Commissioner Maheen Fatima on Sunday discarded 4,800 litres adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on the milkmen.

Official sources said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, the AC along with Punjab Food Authority team checked the milk vans by setting up pickets at Mehmoodabad in Kot Radha Kishan area and destroyed 4,800 litres substandard milk on the spot.

PLAN AFOOT TO EXECUTE ECHO-CONSERVANCY MEZZANINE INITIATIVE

Sponsored by the Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum executive member, the first-ever echo-conservancy mezzanine structure plan, is set to be implemented soon as a model house in Wapda Town Sheikhupura, said Dr Khalida M Khan, the first female geo-morphologist of Pakistan.

Talking to media here on Sunday, the former chair of Unesco and UN-Kakhtah-DRR at the University of Punjab, Lahore, said that an agreement had already been reached with the housing project under the South Asian Hydro-de-tox initiative, delineated and defined by the SAIRI report on subsoil hydro-toxicity.

An investigative report was released by SAIR (Saarc-Asean Interdisciplinary Research Initiative) last month which highlighted that hydro-toxicity, the slow and gradual toxification of underground water reservoirs, is the main culprit behind outbreak of epidemics in various parts of Pakistan.

Dr Khalida Khan, preceding holder and the proprietor of the echo-conservancy model in the country, said that the echo-conservancy plan was being supported and financed by Homayoun Akhtar Choudhry, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yuasa Private (Ltd) Japan, a transnational automobile corporation, and an executive member of Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum.