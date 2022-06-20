Our Staff Reporter

PFA sensitises people to control food adulteration

LAHORE – Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sensitised the general public about their role in controlling the food adulteration as well as adopting nutritious diet so as to live a healthy life.
PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating the PFA stall at Pakistan Agri Expo 2022 here on Sunday.
He also took a round of various desks at the stall to review the arrangements. Teams of different PFA wings including operations, technical, resources and licensing and public relations were present on the occasion.
Farmers and people from different walks of life thronged the PFA stall at the expo, where the PFA teams briefed them about the Punjab Food Authority initiatives. People expressed interest in the nutrition counselling and appreciated the efforts of PFA. Milk and spice checking kits made by PFA Research and Development Wing were also displayed there.
The PFA technical wing’s team briefed the visitors about food testing, medical screening, PFA training school, product registration and labeling.
The PFA director general said that the mission of Punjab Food Authority was to provide safe food and make the people aware of the nutritious food for a better life. “PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of the authority under the “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab” mission of Punjab government. He appealed to the people to report any suspicious activities regarding food adulteration and lodge their complaints on PFA Facebook page or its toll-free number 0800-80500.

