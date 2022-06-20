PM directs to launch nationwide CPR training

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has directed for the launch of a national initiative of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training throughout the country.

The prime minister has issued directions to PM’s Strategic Reforms Unit to immediately launch the initiative, Strategic Reforms Unit’s Chief Salman Sufi said.

Sufi said in a statement that a comprehensive strategy would be announced next week on the initiative.He said that CPR had saved countless lives around the world at places where immediate medical assistance was limited. Directives were issued after taking notice of an incident near Naltar Lake in GB, when a young doctor, along with his spouse carried out CPR on a young man, who was recovered unconscious from the lake where he drowned.

The doctor finally saved the life of the young boy who was seen in the video, was getting up, after vomiting water and getting up.

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique helpful in different emergencies, such as in case of a heart attack or near drowning, leading to choking of someone’s breathing or heartbeat.

Sufi said the CPR training to save lives would be made a part of the educational curriculum, whereas, each citizen would be imparted training under the drive.

After assuming the office of prime minister, Sufi said, Shehbaz Sharif was launching health reforms programme at the national level and the CPR training campaign to save lives was the first phase of this reforms agenda.