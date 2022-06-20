PM Shehbaz urges Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan’s various sectors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Saudi investors to come forward and invest in the different sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of Saudi businessmen and investors in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan has huge potential for investment in diverse fields, including agriculture and minerals.

He said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoy excellent brotherly relations and both the countries should transform their mutual cooperation into economic partnership.

The Prime Minister said Saudi Arabia always extended support to Pakistan on economic and diplomatic fronts.

Shehbaz Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia in different sectors including trade and investment.

The meeting was briefed that Pakistan is an emerging country in terms of investment potential with many facilities for business and making a safe investment.

There are ample opportunities for trade and investment in tourism, minerals, textiles, leather and other sectors.

The meeting was further told that investment can be made in the oil refinery industry in Gwadar, where Saudi investors have also shown a keen interest.

It was agreed at the meeting that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will accelerate progress in trade and investment and in this regard the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Working Group would also be activated.