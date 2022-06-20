Police arrest suspect behind murder of businessman’s daughter

LAHORE – The police on Sunday announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of the daughter of Seth Abid in Lahore, saying that her adopted son killed her over a marriage feud.

Police have arrested her adopted son. During the probe, suspect Fahad said that he wanted to marry a girl of her choice but his mother was not agreeing to it. After a heated argument, the suspect opened fire on her, killing her on the spot. “The suspect tried to initially prove it as a suicide, however, the statements from the house servants and others later revealed the motive behind the killing,” they added.

Police have registered a case on the complaint from another adopted son of the woman.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz also took notice of the murder and sought a report from the inspector general of police Punjab. He directed them to arrest those involved in the incident immediately. “The suspects should immediately be arrested and the case should be probed with all angles,” he said, adding they will ensure provision of justice to the victim’s family.

LHC CONSTITUTES SINGLE

BENCHES FOR RAWALPINDI SEATS

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has formed two divisional benches and five single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week to provide speedy justice.

According to the schedule, divisional bench one will comprise Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, while the other will include Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Asim Hafeez.

Similarly, five benches would comprise Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi.

The benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all forms.