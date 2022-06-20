PPP leaders say recognising Israel not in Pakistan’s interest

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party said on Sunday that it was not in favour of recognising Israel.

PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan, while reacting to the statement of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Fawad Chaudhry said that he was misleading the people.

“The policy of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Foreign Minister towards Israel and India is clear. Pakistan does not want relations with Israel,” she maintained.

Palwasha Khan said that Fawad Chaudhry should tell the nation who sent Zulfi Bukhari to Israel on British passport. “A party which is funded by India and Israel should refrain from making baseless allegations against others,” she alleged.

She said the nation asks PTI chief Imran Khan why a delegation had gone to Israel during his government.

“Pakistan has a clear policy towards Israel which is not being changed. Imran Khan had been praying for (Narendra) Modi’s victory (in India),” she mentioned.

She alleged that the PTI had Indian and Jewish donations. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s grandfather (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto) gave nuclear programme to this country for which he had sacrificed his life,” she added.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala said the PPP does not support recognising or trading Israel. “Recognising Israel is not in Pakistan’s interest. Pakistan’s policy towards Israel and PPP’s position is very clear,” he added.

The PPP leader said: “My clear position is that Israel should not be recognised. Even inside Parliament, my position is on record that Israel should not be recognised.”

The PPP leader said his statement about Israel was being distorted. “People are being misled by distorting my statement. Israel’s atrocities against unarmed Palestinians are in front of the whole world,” he said.