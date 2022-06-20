Staff Reporter

Protests held against rising inflation

HYDERABAD – Protest demonstrations were staged here on Sunday by various social organizations against the rising inflation in the country. Pakistan Trade Union, Defense Campaign Hyderabad, Sindhi Women’s Organization, Hari Committee and other organizations protested outside the Press Club and urged the government to take steps to curb inflation. Advocate Nisar Chandio, Samar Jatoi, Shehzadi Bhurgari and others said that people were worried about the rising trend of inflation. The government should take practical steps to control inflation, they stressed.

