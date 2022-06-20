PSX loses 363 points to close at 41,776 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 363 points, a negative change of 0.86 percent, closing at 41,776.98 points against 42,140.76 points on the last working day.

A total of 162,112,379 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 282,931,441 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.910 billion against Rs 9.059 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 318 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 87 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 19,495,500 shares and a price per share of Rs 19.75, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 15,351,000, and a price per share of Rs 1.41, and Pak Refinery with a volume of 11,823,839 and price per share of Rs 17.69.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 459.67 per share, closing at Rs 10,359.67 whereas the runner-up Allawasaya Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 73.78 to Rs 1,320.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 150 per share closing at Rs 25,650 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs 38.37 to close at Rs 1,148.22.