TAHIR NIAZ

PTI asks ECP to declare violence-marred NA-240 by-poll void

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare the violence-marred NA-240 by-poll in Karachi null and void.

PTI chairman Imran Khan cited the extraordinary reports of violence and rigging as he demanded of the ECP to declare the election null and void. He was chairing the meeting of PTI’s political committee in Islamabad on Sunday. The meeting demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to cancel the result of violence-marred and rigging-hit NA-240 by-election in Karachi by declaring it void and order a re-vote.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chief Imran Khan said, it was strange that despite the clear reports of violence and rigging in the by-poll, the ECP did not nullify the election. On this occasion, PTI Sindh president, Ali Haider Zaidi presented a detailed report on the NA-240 by-poll. The committee expressed its deep concern over the failure of the ECP to conduct peaceful, fair and transparent election even in one constituency.

“The efficiency of the Election Commission to hold free and fair election in NA-240 remained pathetic,” Imran Khan lamented, adding; only 8 percent turnout during the by-poll spoke volumes of peoples’ disenchantment with the electoral process. He wondered why the ECP did not void the election this time when it had already nullified Daska by-election on 40 percent turnout.

“The double standards of the ECP in its decision-making rules raise serious questions over its impartiality,” the former premier enunciated, pressing the ECP to annul the NA-240 by-poll.

 

 

