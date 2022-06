Islamabad session court has granted bail to several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in long march vandalism case.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheharyar Afridi, Qasim Suri and several other PTI leaders were granted bail.

However, the court directed the party leaders to become part of investigation against them that is being held at three different police stations.