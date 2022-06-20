News Desk

PTI, MWM reach agreement over political partnership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Monday have reached a comprehensive agreement on a formal political partnership.

A delegation of MWM led by the chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senior Central Vice President Dr Shirin Mazari and others.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Meanwhile, a formal political partnership agreement was reached between the two parties which were signed by Imran Khan and MWM chairperson MWM Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

Both parties vowed to fight against the foreign conspiracy.

According to the agreement, both parties decided not to compromise on the country s independent foreign policy and sovereignty and to work to empower the judicial and security system.

Pakistan s internal unity, security and stability will be ensured, and joint efforts will be made for the protection of Pakistan s ideological borders, the agreement further stated.

