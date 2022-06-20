Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment registers cases against Usman Buzdar

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday registered cases against the former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar along with his brothers for transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per details, two cases have been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. The cases have been filed on the inquiry report of Deputy Commissioner of DG Khan.

As per sources, Usman Buzdar’s brothers have also been included in the cases. While it was also revealed that the provisions of transferring government land through forgery have been included in the cases.

The allegation includes forging a fake letter to transfer 900 kanals of government land in Tonsa. While investigations regarding the matter have been commenced.