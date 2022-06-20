Quddus Bizenjo elected as President, Manzoor Kakar as Secretary-General of BAP

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been elected unopposed as the President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The intra-party elections of the BAP were held on Sunday and the new office bearers were elected in the General Council session. In the BAP General Council Session, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar is elected unopposed as Central Secretary-General.

Senior provincial minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh has been elected as the BAP Balochistan President and Minister Noor Mohammad General Secretary.

Meanwhile, Former member Balochistan Provincial Assembly, Basant Lal Gulshan, has tendered resignation from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Forwarding his resignation to Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, President, Balochistan Awami Party, he said that he could not accept violation of merit and discipline and discrimination in the party, hence, he was going to tender his resignation from the party as a protest.

Meanwhile, founder of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi has tested positive for novel corona virus. According to reports, Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, founder of Balochistan Awami Party has contracted COVID-19. Senator has quarantined himself at his residence.

According to his son Syed Hasnain Hashmi, the condition of Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi is stable.