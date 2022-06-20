Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

MULTAN – Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the current spell of rain would have a positive impact on cotton crop. In a statement on Sunday, Dr Zahid stated that the rain would help end blackness in cotton crop and it would improve the process of photosynthesis in the plants. Similarly, rain will also reduce the infestation of insects that used to suck juice from leaves, he said, adding that the plants also get natural nitrogen from the atmosphere due to rain. Dr Zahid asked the farmers that in case of more rains in coming days, they should take necessary measures to save the cotton crop from losses. “Due to stagnant water in cotton field, the colour of cotton leaves start turning yellow. In case of yellow colour, the farmers should manage spray after interval of 10 days.” If crop did not grow due to any reason after rain, then the farmers should use Urea fertilizer through flooding in the soil, Zahid recommended.

The water should not stay for 48 hours in the field, he said, adding that the farmers should train it out or make four feet trench deep and two feet wide trench.