APP

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

MULTAN  – Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the current spell of rain would have a positive impact on cotton crop. In a statement on Sunday, Dr Zahid stated that the rain would help end blackness in cotton crop and it would improve the process of photosynthesis in the plants. Similarly, rain will also reduce the infestation of insects that used to suck juice from leaves, he said, adding that the plants also get natural nitrogen from the atmosphere due to rain. Dr Zahid asked the farmers that in case of more rains in coming days, they should take necessary measures to save the cotton crop from losses. “Due to stagnant water in cotton field, the colour of cotton leaves start turning yellow. In case of yellow colour, the farmers should manage spray after interval of 10 days.” If crop did not grow due to any reason after rain, then the farmers should use Urea fertilizer through flooding in the soil, Zahid recommended.
The water should not stay for 48 hours in the field, he said, adding that the farmers should train it out or make four feet trench deep and two feet wide trench.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

Business

Strategy evolved to modernise agriculture sector to achieve higher growth

Business

NBF sector posts 32pc growth in FY21

Business

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

Business

OGDCL block at govt girls high school inaugurated

1 of 3,377

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More