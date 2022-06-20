Rajanpur man sells his sister for Rs400,000

In a shocking incident, a Rajanpur man sold his sister for Rs400,000 with help of his accomplices on Sunday.

According to the local police, a man named Bilal with the help of his accomplices sold his sister for rupees 400,000 in Rajanpur’s Jampur area.

The case of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the woman against eight nominated and three unknown accused.

Following the registration of the case, PS Fazilpur’s personnel arrested the main accused Bilal and Solat Abbas, while the teams are conducting raids for the arrest of remaining accused.

Separately, in order to make money off of a dishonorable trade, an uncle allegedly tried to sell off his niece against Rs700,000 to a man in the name of marriage in spite of the fact that not only the victim never consented to it but she had already been married with a kid.

According to the details of the case, the victim woman of Kandhkot jumped off the carriage, a tractor, in which she was being taken to the said wedding when it passed by the police station and reported the matter to local police.

She urged the police to ensure her protection from her family and their attempt to marry her against her will as she had already been married.

She told police her second marriage has been imposed on her because she has a son from the earlier marriage as well.