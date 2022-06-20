Recognising Israel not in Pakistan’s interest, Mandviwala clarifies remarks

Islamabad – PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday walked back his statement calling on Pakistan to focus on its “interests” with respect to Israel, saying he never supported the recognition of, or trade with, the Jewish state, insisting that his words were being “distorted”. The statement from the senator comes a day after he commented on the potential of Pakistan having diplomatic ties with Israel, saying the country should do what is in its own best interest. In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, Mandviwalla, whose party is a part of the government, had said: “We should not stop dialogue and trade with any country. People criticise Israel [but] we have to look after our own interests.” Pakistan does not recognise Israel and, therefore, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with it. The country has been a staunch supporter of a Palestinian state.