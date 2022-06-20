Our Staff Reporter

Regional election commissioner calls army for LG polls

SUKKUR – The regional election commissioner of Sukkur has written a letter to call upon the Pakistan Army to ensure free and fair elections.
According to details, the regional election commissioner of Sukkur has called upon Army and Rangers to ensure safety and fairness in the first phase of the local body elections on June 26.
The first phase of the LG polls in Sindh will be held on June 26, 2022. The first phase of the LG polls will be held in 14 districts of Sindh.
Meanwhile, at least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.
Data issued by the ECP shows that a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Qambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, and 11 from Larkana, 65 from Mirpur Khas and 65 candidates from Umerkot have been elected unopposed. Moreover, 18 candidates from Tharparkar, 34 from Sukkur, 48 from Ghotki, 67 from Khairpur, 105 from Shaheed Benazirabad, and 48 from Noshero Feroz and 87 candidates from Sanghar have been elected unopposed.

| 14 districts of Sindh will be included in first phase of LG polls which will be held on June 26

