Our Staff Reporter

Rs1m cheque handed over to Dadu Press Club

KARACHI – Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs1 million to President of Dadu Press Club Sabir Bhand.  Saleem Khan on the occasion said that the Sindh government accorded top priority towards welfare of journalists and allocation of grant-in-aid for press clubs and other journalists bodies was aimed at ensuring facilities to journalists.  He further said that journalists bodies must spend this amount for welfare of their members. The President of Dadu Press Club thanked the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon for grant to the Dadu press club.

More Stories
Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

Business

Strategy evolved to modernise agriculture sector to achieve higher growth

Business

NBF sector posts 32pc growth in FY21

Business

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

1 of 1,279

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More