Agencies

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

Karachi – Sanofi Pakistan has signed an MoU with Akhuwat Foundation to educate children and teachers of Akhuwat owned/adopted schools across Punjab, on understanding and management of Type 1 diabetes and prevention of Type 2 diabetes risk factors, under the banner of the KiDS (Kids and Diabetes in Schools) programme. KiDS is a global collaborative project of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and multiple partners, supported by Sanofi. The KiDS project aims to foster a safe and supportive school environment for children with diabetes to manage their condition and prevent discrimination while raising awareness about diabetes and the benefits of healthy eating habits and physical activity among school-age children. The KiDS program has already reached more than 340,000 children and 19,800 teachers and school staff worldwide. “KiDS is a global project primarily developed for school children, school staff, and parents. The program attracted global media attention at the recent Dubai Expo 2020. In Pakistan, we have rolled out this program with multiple partners over the years. Recently, we engaged schools in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) in collaboration with National Education Foundation (NEF). I am delighted with our new partnership with Akhuwat Foundation and certain they will also implement the KiDS program in its true spirit over the next two years, changing habits in young children and mindset of school staff so they can provide more structured support to children with diabetes,” said Asim Jamal, General Manager and Managing Director, Sanofi Pakistan.

