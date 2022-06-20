APP

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

SIALKOT – Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said on Sunday that Sialkot made football “Al Rihla” would be used in the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played in Qatar. Talking to APP, the SCCI SVP said that a Sialkot-based leading exports firm “Forward Sports” had produced “Al Rihla” football for Adidas which would be played officially in FIFA football World Cup-2022 as it was a great honour and pride for Sialkot and even for Pakistan. He said it was third time that the brand of ‘Forward Sports’ would be used in the FIFA World Cup. He said the design of football would be as per the culture of Qatar. Zohaib said the world was currently moving towards sustainability and the material used in its manufacturing was a bio-based recycling material. No solvent chemicals were used in football making but water-based chemicals were used which do not pollute the environment, he said. The SCCI SVP said that Sialkot industry would continue to play its full role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

