Our Staff Reporter

SIUT honours memory of Dr Jaffar Naqvi

KARACHI – Rich tributes were paid to leading physician and nephrologist Dr. Ali Jaffer Naqvi at a memorial meeting organised by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). Dr Naqvi — who was fondly considered the father of Nephrology, a specialised branch of renal treatment, in the country — had passed away in recent weeks.  Renowned doctors and medical experts from various parts of the world took part in memorial services along with their Pakistani counterpart.

