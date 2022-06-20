Agencies

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

COLUMBO – Sri Lanka’s military opened fire to contain rioting at a fuel station, officials said on Sunday as unprecedented queues for petrol and diesel were seen across the bankrupt country. Troops fired in Visuvamadu, 365 kilometres north of Colombo, on Saturday night as their guard point was pelted with stones, army spokesman Nilantha Premaratne said. “A group of 20 to 30 people pelted stones and damaged an army truck,” said Premaratne. Police said four civilians and three soldiers were wounded when the army opened fire for the first time to quell unrest linked to the worsening economic crisis. As the pump ran out of petrol, motorists began to protest and the situation escalated into a clash with troops, police said.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Kumrat Valley – Exploring bounties of nature

International

NATO warns of a long war in Ukraine

Newspaper

Dominant Berrettini wins second straight Queen’s title

Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Headlines

PM directs to launch nationwide CPR training

National

Only early polls to avoid political crisis: Imran Khan

National

Masses have rejected Imran’s narrative: Marriyum

National

Pakistan to abide by FATF rules in future, says Bilawal

National

ECP orders probe into PTI-PML-N clash at election office in PP-167

National

President refuses to sign election reforms bill

1 of 9,093

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More