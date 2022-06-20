Ten luxury buses arrive in Larkana

LARKANA – Ten luxury buses for the Peoples Bus Service arrived in Larkana on Sunday, the service would be inaugurated on June 21.

According to Deputy Commissioner Larkana, ten luxury buses to be used for the inaugural phase of the People’s Bus Service have reached Larkana. The buses will operate on a 10.3KMs route starting from Larkana Bus Terminal to Larkana Junction via Indus Highway. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the service on June 21, 2022.

A total of 140 buses were procured for the service, out of 130 will be used for Karachi. The Peoples Bus Service service will be inaugurated in Karachi on June 22, 2022.

According to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, the buses will facilitate 31 passengers including two seats for the #disabled, while there is space for up to 80 passengers. Seats are also reserved for persons with disabilities and Women on buses. The 130 buses will run on four different routes in the provincial capital of Sindh.