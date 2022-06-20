Two cops martyred in shootout with dacoits in Balochistan

JAFFARABAD – Two policemen were martyred in a shootout with dacoits in Jaffarabad area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the police sources, two police constables were on a routine patrol when the dacoits riding a motorcycle opened fire on them. As a result, both the police constables were martyred on the spot while the dacoits fled the scene.

On information, Dera Allah Yar police reached the spot. They took the bodies of the martyred policemen into custody and shifted them to a local hospital. Constable Babil Kanrani and Noor Hassan Behrani were the martyred policemen. A large contingent of police was in search of the dacoits till the filing of the report.