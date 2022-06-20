U-12’s No 1 seed Zohaib Malik vows to win more national laurels

LAHORE – Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens), who emerged as No. 1 national tennis player in U-12 category, is keen to maintain his No. 1 spot and eager to win more national laurels.

Zohaib Malik, a brilliant student of LGS Phase V and a shinning student of coach Muhammad Khalid and physical trainer Muhammad Arshad, has been diligently and consistently working hard for more than three years. It is his matchless passion, perseverance and patience that has led him to achieve this historic milestone. He is now eager to win more national laurels before emerging as one of the top international circuit tennis players.

Talking to The Nation, Zohaib, who is grandson of Col Javed Malik and great grandson of Col Sher Afzal Malik, said: “My coach and mentor Muhammad Khalid has been coaching me very well while my recent visit to the US and training there under the coaching of Naeem Siddiqui (Sid) has transformed me into a better and improved player. It is also because of all-out support of my parents especially my uncle Sohail Afzal Malik, has started bearing fruit. I am now looking forward to achieve more glories for my family and country and want to excel in ATF and ITF competitions.”