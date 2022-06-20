US Dollar flies high, closes at Rs209.96 in interbank

The downward slide of the Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues as the currency has touched fresh all-time low against the US dollar.

According to details, the dollar closed at 209.96 against the PKR, gaining 1.21 rupees compared to the previous close of 208.75. In open market, the greenback was being traded at Rs214.

As per experts, economic uncertainty, delay in IMF tranche and increasing current account deficit are behind depreciation of the local currency.