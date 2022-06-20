News Desk

Will decide to join PTI after consultation: Hussain Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader and member of National Assembly Chaudhry Hussain Elahi on Monday said that he would decide to join PTI in consultation with his family.

Responding to a question asked by the journalist, he said that Imran Khan will come back with the majority because people have decided to support him, adding that he would decide to join PTI in consultation with his family.

Earlier, PML-Q leader Hussain Elahi addressing the National Assembly said where are those people who were holding protests and staging sit-ins on the petrol prices hike in the past but now they have stitched their lips over the historical inflation and petrol price hike.

Rebuking the current government, Maryam Nawaz, and Maulana Fazl ur Rahman marched towards Islamabad but the PTI government had not stopped them the incumbent government tortured the PTI’s protestors brutally and the people have understood that the current inflation is due to the ‘imported government’.

