Woman among three die, five injured in Loralai accident

QUETTA – A woman among three people died and five others including a woman received injuries in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Loralai district, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to the details, two vehicles collided with each other on National Highway due to over speeding. As a result, three people died on the spot while five suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Sufiayan, and a woman Zainab Bibi and the injured included Mir Waice, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Khalid, and Shumila. Levies force has registered a case of the incident while the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Call to revise Balochistan’s recruitment policy

Sain Saifullah Khan Kakar, provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Balochistan, has said that recruitment policy framed by the government of Balochistan during the year 1991 for filling up the vacant positions of different cadre posts either through initial recruitment or by promotion needs to be revised afresh as Quetta city, a dense populated city of the province, does not get due share in the policy framed by the government of Balochistan for appointment, promotion and transfer.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that in the mentioned recruitment policy, after after allocating quota for five percent women, five percent minorities and two percent disabled persons, the remaining posts meant for initial recruitment are further allocated for merit, Kalat zone, Zhob, Naseerabad, Mekran, Quetta zone, Sibi and Quetta city, adding that it is sheer injustice with the people of Quetta city as Quetta city with a population of more than one million has been placed at the bottom of rotation chart while distributing seats amongst different zones of Balochistan province for recruitment against vacant positions of different cadres.

He called on Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Secretary, Services and General Administration Department, Abdul Rehman Buzdar and other concerned authorities to get the recruitment policy framed by the government of Balochistan during the year 1991 for filling up the vacant positions of different cadre posts either through initial recruitment or by promotion revised so that the deserving candidates of Quetta city could not be deprived of their right of seeking employment in government departments.