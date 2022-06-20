Words without actions

Climate change Minister Shery Rehman has warned of an acute water shortage in Pakistan. She is not alone in issuing warnings. Imran Khan spent many years warning and lecturing without delivering anything substantial. All ministers and government functionaries issue warnings and express fear about water shortage and paint doomsday scenarios all the time. but despite occupying important power positions they are practically taking no action or making no efforts to mitigate climate change impact. None of the high-ups takes the trouble to execute policies and plans to lessen water shortage or improve public services.

The reason is that we as a nation are profuse in verbosity, very generous in the issuance of statements and setting unachievable targets.

The main reason includes that those at the helm of the affair are hardly affected by the multitude of issues. All ministers and those connected with the government reap bumper crops have large hunting areas, and large bungalows with sprawling gardens. Thus how can they realize the missilery and hardship of those small farmers or peasants whose lands remain barren for decades and their corps rarely cultivated in case of flood or high rains wither away due to no availability of second or last water cycle as water is illegally consumed by big landlords?

The ruling political and bureaucratic class hardly taste the heatwaves as they are lodged in fully air-conditioned residences, offices and travel in AC vehicles.

Why would the elite class care about the dysfunctionality of thousands of schools where cattle or stray animals are found making their abode while the children of the upper-class study in expensive education schools at home or abroad?

Why should the government of the day and officialdom take the trouble to make public health facilities fully functional when they are paid from the national exchequer to avail of high-quality treatment from health facilities at home and abroad.

Therefore, the government functionaries deem it expedient to pay lip service to the issues of teeming millions and befool them during the election to promise paradise on earth. The poor and disadvantaged have no option but to trust one party after the other.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.