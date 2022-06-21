13 more Covid cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Corona cases have again registered a sharp rise in the district as 13 more patients were reported during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the new cases, five were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Potohar town, two each from Rawal town and Taxila and one from Gujar Khan.

The report said that with the arrival of new cases, the district’s total tally reached 46,705, including 43,197 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from other districts.

“Presently, 52 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties,” the report added.

The report added that as many as 6,887,182 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021.”

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,556 samples were collected, out of which 543 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent.