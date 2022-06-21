2,928MW to be added to national grid during upcoming fiscal year

ISLAMABAD – An additional 2,928MW of new generation capacity will be added to the national grid during upcoming fiscal year, taking it to 40,879 MW, as an allocation of Rs 197.106bn has been proposed for the country’s power sector projects in PSDP 2022-23.

The power distribution companies will add 1,614,219 new consumers to their system while electrification of 10,506 villages will be carried during 2022-23, official documents revealed. However, the transmission sector will not witness any significant capacity addition during 2022-23 when only 4,230 MVA will be added on 220kV level, official documents reveals. The capacity addition at distribution level of 132kV voltage level will be 4,385 MVA, with the addition of 1,614,219 consumers and electrification of 10,506 villages during 2022-23. During 2021-22, the NTDC transmission system has been strengthened by addition of 2,400 MVA, 3,653 MVA and 4,000 MW on 500kV, 220kV and ±660 kV network, respectively, for evacuation of additional power to the national grid. The existing transmission lines have been extended by addition of 549km, 990km and 1,772km on 500 kV, 220 kV and ±660 kV respectively.

An amount of Rs. 197.106 million is proposed in PSDP 2022-23 for power sector projects of generation, transmission and distribution including government budgeted, self-finance projects of power sector corporations excluding IPPs. For Power Division (Generation, Transmission & Distribution Projects) projects there is allocation of Rs83.801b, for WAPDA hydropower generation projects Rs 91.587b, for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Rs 15.923b and power projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan there is allocation of Rs5.795b.

During 2022-23, new generation capacity of 2,928 MW will be added in the national grid including major contribution of 1,650 MW from local coal. Consequently, the NTDC/CPPAG basket will have a cumulative capacity of 40,879 MW. Power System Planning Department of NTDC has confirmed that the available capacity will be 32,703 MW and 22,339 MW against estimated peak load of 26,346 MW and 15,410 MW during summer and winter seasons, respectively, of FY 2022-23.

Seven projects for provision of power supply to Special Economic Zones (SEZs), with the cumulative cost of Rs. 19,855 million, were included in PSDP 2021-22. Further, three number of new schemes in respect of power sector, with total estimated cost of Rs. 1,354 million, were approved under Accelerated Development Plan for Southern Balochistan while two new schemes of power sector projects, with total estimated cost of Rs. 41,747 million, were approved under Socio-Economic Development Plan of Gilgit-Baltistan.